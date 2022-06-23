The strong Leeds United prediction amid PSG and Manchester City interest in Kalvin Phillips

United's England international star is on the wish-list of Pep Guardiola's defending Premier League champions Manchester City who are expected to submit an offer during the current window.

City, though, are not alone in eyeing up a summer move for the Yorkshire Pirlo as French powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain have contacted Leeds with an enquiry over the midfielder's availability and price.

A host of other big clubs have been linked with a move for Phillips at certain points during the 26-year-old's rapid rise but the Whites star still has two years left on his deal at Elland Road.

Bookmakers Sky Bet have a betting market on Phillips as part of their 'Transfer Window Specials: To sign for before 3rd September'.

Here, we run through what they consider as the least likely to the most likely clubs to have Phillips within their ranks after the summer window has closed.

1. Tottenham Hotspur (least likely) Odds: 50-1.

2. Real Madrid (least likely) Odds: 50-1.

3. Chelsea Odds: 40-1.

4. West Ham United Odds: 33-1.