Leeds United ‘rule out’ move for 40-year-old as new name emerges on managerial radar

Leeds United continue their hunt for a new manager as they look to find a replacement for Sam Allardyce. The Whites will be aiming for an immediate promotion from the Championship next season.

They have the chance to bolster their ranks now the transfer window is open for business again. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Managerial update emerges

Leeds have ‘ruled out’ the possibility of appointing Carlos Corberan this summer in a boost to his current club West Brom, according to a report by Football Insider. The Spaniard, who is 40-years-old, has been heavily linked with a return to Elland Road but he may well now be staying put at the Hawthorns ahead of next term.

Corberan worked with the Whites from 2017 to 2020, firstly as U23’s coach before becoming part of Marcelo Bielsa’s backroom staff. He then left for Huddersfield Town and guided the Terriers to the play-off final during his time but they were beaten at Wembley by Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest.

New name appears on radar

Leeds could turn to Patrick Viera as their search for a boss continues, as detailed in a report by the Daily Mail, with Daniel Farke and Scott Parker also mentioned as potential candidates for the vacant position. The 46-year-old will be weighing up his next move in the game following his sacking by Crystal Palace earlier this year.