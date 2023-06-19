Former Leeds United managerial target Andoni Iraola is the early favourite to succeed Gary O’Neil at Bournemouth after the Premier League club announced their manager’s shock departure on Monday.

The Cherries parted ways with O’Neil despite the 40-year-old guiding the club to safety. He signed an 18-month deal in November after taking over as caretaker after Scott Parker was sacked. His contract also had an option for a 12-month extension.

Iraola was strongly linked with Leeds following the dismissal of Jesse Marsch in February, while the American also features among the contenders for the Bournemouth role according to the bookmakers alongside the likes of Graham Potter and Steven Gerrard.

Iraola was expected to join Almeria after leaving his role at Rayo Vallecano but on Saturday Almeria confirmed Vicente Moreno as their new boss, only adding to speculation Iraola could be moving to England.

Bournemouth owner Bill Foley said in a statement: “Gary’s achievement last season is one I will always be grateful for. This has been a difficult decision, but it has been made with great consideration to best position ourselves ahead of the coming season.

“As a club, we have put plans in place for long-term success with improvements being made to infrastructure, most notably the development of a new state-of-the-art training facility and the ongoing discussions around upgrades to our stadium.

“We have also identified a number of significant targets in the transfer market this summer and believe this change in direction will provide us with the best platform from which to build.

“Gary will go on to have a long career as a head coach or manager, but we feel that, at this moment in time, a change is in the best interests of this football club.”

O’Neil earned 36 points from 34 top-flight games as the Cherries finished 15th, five points ahead of Leicester City who ended in 18th. Bournemouth say their next appointment is imminent.

Next Bournemouth manager odds (correct as of 2pm, July 19, 2023)

Andoni Iraola - 1/2

Graham Potter - 11/4

Jesse Marsch - 10/1

Kjetil Knutsen - 12/1

Steven Gerrard -12/1

Nuno Espirito Santo - 16/1

Patrick Vieira - 20/1

Tommy Elphick - 25/1

Carlos Corberan - 25/1

Michael Carrick - 25/1

Rafa Benitez - 25/1

Anthony Barry - 25/1