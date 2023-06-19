Leeds United news as ‘enquiries’ are lodged for 24-year-old amid winger interest

Leeds United have an important couple of weeks ago as they continue their hunt for a new manager. Sam Allardyce won’t be staying on following their relegation from the Premier League and they have a vacancy to fill.

The Whites will be eyeing an immediate promotion from the Championship next season. Here is a look at some of the latest headlines coming out of the club...

Midfielder attracting interest from a host of clubs

Brighton and Hove Albion, Aston Villa, Everton and Nottingham Forest have all been mentioned as teams interested in Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams in this transfer window in a report by the Daily Mail. The latter three are all believed to have ‘enquired’ about his availability. He moved to England 12 months ago from RB Leipzig and was at the World Cup last winter in Qatar with USA.

Loan man linked with new move

Weston McKennie is being linked with Galatasaray after returning to Juventus following his loan stint with the Whites. According to Italian news outlet CalcioMercato, the Turkish side have emerged as a potential next club for the 24-year-old American. He played 20 times during his spell at Elland Road but struggled to make an impact.

Linked boss takes over Premier League club

Leeds-linked Andoni Iraola has become the new manager of top flight side AFC Bournemouth. The Cherries have turned to the Spaniard after their shock decision to part company with Gary O’Neil. He has managed AEK Larnaca, Mirandes and Rayo Vallecano in the past.

Winger has a few potential destinations