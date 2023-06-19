The YEP understands that although Iraola was pursued by the Whites earlier this year following Jesse Marsch’s sacking, the retired Spain international has not been in the frame for the Elland Road hot seat this time round since their relegation to the Championship. Leeds are entering the final days of their recruitment process for a manager to lead them into a promotion charge. Zoom meetings took place with a number of candidates last week and face-to-face interviews will take place this week. The likes of Daniel Farke and Carlos Coberan have featured during the process and Scott Parker’s name has also cropped up.

Neither Brendan Rodgers nor Graham Potter were considered obtainable or likely targets, although both are admired by Elland Road chiefs, and Rodgers has now been confirmed as the new Celtic boss.

As for Iraola, he has been confirmed as the new man in charge of Bournemouth. The Cherries parted company with Gary O’Neil earlier on today. A club statement said: “Gary leaves the club after overseeing 37 matches last season, initially on an interim basis before being formally appointed to his first head coaching role in November.

“A return of 10 wins and six draws in the Premier League was enough to maintain the club's position in the top flight, effectively securing survival with four matches remaining following a memorable run of results in April.”

Bournemouth owner Bill Foley added: "Gary's achievement last season is one I will always be grateful for. This has been a difficult decision, but it has been made with great consideration to best position ourselves ahead of the coming season. As a club, we have put plans in place for long-term success with improvements being made to infrastructure, most notably the development of a new state-of-the-art training facility and the ongoing discussions around upgrades to our stadium. We have also identified a number of significant targets in the transfer market this summer and believe this change in direction will provide us with the best platform from which to build.

"Gary will go on to have a long career as a head coach or manager, but we feel that, at this moment in time, a change is in the best interests of this football club. I would like to place on record my thanks to Gary and wish him all the best for the future."

Iraola almost instantly became the bookies’ favourite for the job at the Vitality Stadium. The Marcelo Bielsa-influenced coach was expected to join Almeria after leaving his role at Rayo Vallecano, before Almeria confirmed Vicente Moreno as their new boss. Bournemouth then announced Iraola’s arrival.

PRIOR TARGET - Leeds United went after Andoni Iraola earlier in the year but he is not understood to have been in the frame this summer. Pic: Getty

Foley said: “We're so excited to welcome Andoni to the club. With his contract in Spain coming to an end this summer we wanted to act quickly. He was highly sought after by other clubs across the continent, and his style of play has been an important factor in making this decision. His achievements in Spain have certainly been very impressive, and we're confident that he is the right man to lead our next chapter.