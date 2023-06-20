3 . Rudy Cline-Thomas

Mastry Ventures founder and American entrepreneur Rudy Cline-Thomas is reportedly in line to be appointed to the Leeds United board of directors once the 49ers' buyout is complete. Cline-Thomas has a background in sport and business, working as an NBA agent following his university education. He has also been named as part of an investment group who purchased 20 per cent of Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle, but Cline-Thomas is expected to relinquish his connection to the club in order to take on a more prominent role at Elland Road. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Fast Company) Photo: Claudio Lavenia