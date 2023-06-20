Leeds United’s takeover by 49ers Enterprises’ United States-based consortium is currently pending and includes several investors, some of whom are sports stars themselves.
The Whites’ long-awaited takeover has been the most pressing issue the club has faced since relegation was confirmed but earlier this month it was revealed an agreement in principle had been reached between the two parties.
Outgoing chairman and majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani has agreed to relinquish his remaining 56 per cent share in the club, to 49ers Enterprises, a deal which is expected to be ratified by the EFL ahead of the new season.
The identity of Leeds’ soon-to-be new owners and investors are unknown to an extent but a number of key figures have made themselves visible, including a handful of sports stars on social media.
Earlier this month, world-renowned professional golfer Rickie Fowler expressed his desire to invest in Leeds, as part of the 49ers’ ownership group, alongside fellow sportsmen Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.
While their involvement is yet to be confirmed, the identities of a number of other investors have been uncovered.
1. Paraag Marathe
The most identifiable member of the takeover group is current Leeds United vice president Paraag Marathe. The 49ers' president is expected to undertake a similar role at Elland Road once the purchase is completed, replacing Andrea Radrizzani as chairman. Marathe has been involved at the 49ers' NFL franchise for 22 years and according to the team's website, "continues in his long-respected role as the team's chief contract negotiator and salary cap architect, while overseeing the team's football analytics department, among other football duties." (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Photo: Lachlan Cunningham
2. Peter Lowy
Australian Peter Lowy (R) is heir to the Westfield shopping centre empire and has held a position on Leeds' board of directors for a number of years. Lowy has a background in investment banking. The Lowy family have a long connection with football in their native Australia, with Peter’s father Frank Lowy and brother Steven acting as Chairman of the Football Federation Australia (FFA) between 2003 and 2018. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Westfield Century City) Photo: Charley Gallay
3. Rudy Cline-Thomas
Mastry Ventures founder and American entrepreneur Rudy Cline-Thomas is reportedly in line to be appointed to the Leeds United board of directors once the 49ers' buyout is complete. Cline-Thomas has a background in sport and business, working as an NBA agent following his university education. He has also been named as part of an investment group who purchased 20 per cent of Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle, but Cline-Thomas is expected to relinquish his connection to the club in order to take on a more prominent role at Elland Road. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Fast Company) Photo: Claudio Lavenia
4. Larry Nance Jr.
New Orleans Pelicans basketball player Larry Nance Jr. is one of the currently active sportspeople involved with the 49ers' investment group.(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Photo: Matthew Stockman