Leeds United rivals take big step towards takeover completion as major Marvel film figure spotted at derby
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The identities of two new potential investors have been revealed at Leeds United’s promotion rivals Sheffield United ahead of a proposed takeover at the Bramall Lane club.
Ohio-based businessman Steven Rosen is leading talks with Blades owner Prince Abdullah over a deal to buy the South Yorkshire club. He was part of a previous consortium led by Tom Page and Dominic Hughes as the lengthy takeover process continues.
The Sheffield Star has reported that Rosen and other potential investors were in attendance at a sold-out Bramall Lane on Sunday as the Blades beat city rivals Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 to move back above Leeds and into second place in the Championship table. The report from our sister title further adds that Helmy Eltoukhy has been revealed as Rosen’s partner in the bid to purchase the Blades while famed Marvel film director Joe Russo has also been named as a member of the consortium.
Eltoukhy is the founder and CEO of the Guardant Health company, based in the US state of California. Prince Abdullah has been keen to sell Sheffield United for a number of years now and a deal has been agreed between the US consortium and the current Blades owner. The deal is currently with the EFL, who have so far seen no issues with the proposed takeover with a final sign-off awaited.
Russo, along with his brother Anthony, directed Avengers; Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The latter is the second highest grossing film of all time, only beaten by James Cameron’s Avatar. Avengers: Infinity War comes in at number six in the all-time list. They were also producers on 2022 film Everything Everywhere All at Once which won seven Oscars including Best Picture in 2023.
The Yorkshire Evening Post has launched a new Leeds United WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our YEP - Leeds United channel.
It remains to be seen if the deal will provide the Blades with a January transfer boost as they battle Leeds, Sunderland and Burnley for promotion to the Premier League. The Championship campaign has been a competitive one so far, with Sunderland top of the table on 31 points. The Blades are in second place only on goal difference with Leeds third on 29 points and Burnley fourth, a further two points behind Daniel Farke’s side.
Subscribe to Inside Elland Road, with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews
Leeds ended their latest run of Championship games with a 2-0 home win against Queens Park Rangers. A number of players have now headed off on international duty with a trip to Swansea City up next for Farke and his men. They travel to Wales on Sunday, November 24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.