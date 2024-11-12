Leeds will return to action after the international break with a Sunday trip to Swansea City.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boss Luke Williams has issued a defiant Swansea City message ahead of Leeds United’s visit.

Swansea have struggled for goals so far this season and again failed to net in Sunday’s Championship clash at Burnley which looked destined to end in a 0-0 draw deep into second half stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley, though, were awarded a 93rd-minute penalty after ex-Leeds player Matt Grimes was judged to have handballed in the box and Jay Rodriguez converted the spot kick to condemn Swansea to a sixth defeat of the new campaign.

Burnley had 20 attempts goal compared to nine from the Swans who had four shots on target as opposed to seven from the hosts but Williams felt his side deserved something from the game and praised his team’s display.

Liam Cullen saw a header cleared off the line for Swansea who went into Sunday's clash having conceded just nine goals so far this season, the Swans only breached by the late contentious Clarets spot kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a tough way to lose,” said the Swans boss to the club's official website. “I thought we probably deserved a draw, so to lose all the points so late on is difficult.

“It was a tough game, but I think we held our own and we made it fairly tough for them as well. I think a draw would have been a fair result for both sides.

“But I am really happy with the players, really happy with them. I thought they were fantastic and I think the fans appreciated the performance from the players, although I know they will be as gutted as we are.

“I think they saw a team that was motivated and organised, and they are the important things they have to see because they have come a very long way to watch us try and win a game and I am sure they recognised that in the performance. So I am happy with the players, but I am gutted for them.”

Sunday’s defeat left Swansea 11th in the table, four points above the drop zone and six points away from the play-offs.