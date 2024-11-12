A Leeds star has made a frustrating personal admission - but with a celebratory conclusion.

Sam Byram has saluted a passed test amid personal frustration, backed by words of advice from Leeds United boss Daniel Farke.

Byram bagged his third start of the Championship season in Saturday’s Elland Road clash against QPR but admitted he faced a frustrating task after being booked with just 12 minutes on the clock.

Byram, though, who said the early caution “ruined” his game, ultimately came through the full duration of the contest in which Leeds bagged a 2-0 victory, the defender armed with words of advice from Farke during the half-time break.

Speaking to LUTV, Byram was quizzed about his very early yellow card but Farke showing full faith in him by keeping him on despite walking a disciplinary tightrope.

Asked what was said by Farke at the interval, Byram revealed: “Just to be careful. Obviously it was frustrating.

“I think the first one I have gone in pretty quick but I am pretty sure I won the ball and then two after that 50-50. It was frustrating because it kind of ruined my game in terms of trying to get tight to people.

“I had to be really careful and just see the game out."

Byram appeared to have bagged an assist in Saturday's contest as Manor Solomon finished from his cutback but Byram was judged offside. Asked about that near miss, Byram made a quip about how many times he was offside but with a declaration that he will “eventually” get his timing right.

"I've not seen it back to be fair," said the Whites full-back. "I think I was offside about ten times so I don't know if that one was on or off! It's just the timing of the run. I'll get the timing eventually!”