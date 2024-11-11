Sheffield United have moved two points ahead of Leeds and level on points with leaders Sunderland.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has signalled Sheffield United’s clear intent upon fresh Leeds United and Sunderland change.

Wilder’s side dropped out of the Championship’s automatic promotion places and a point behind second-placed Leeds after Saturday’s 2-0 win for Daniel Farke’s Whites at home to QPR.

The Blades, though, were presented with the chance to go back above Leeds with victory in Sunday’s game in hand Steel City derby at home to Sheffield Wednesday and recorded a 1-0 success thanks to Tyrese Campbell’s 50th-minute winner.

The victory left the Blades level on points with leaders Sunderland and two points ahead of Leeds who dropped back to third. Speaking post match, Wilder hailed his side’s haul of four wins on the spin as magnificent and predicted that his team would benefit from the experience of Sunday’s derby success ahead of the final two thirds of the campaign.

Wilder said: “We'll definitely celebrate, as you can understand and imagine and why not. It's been a tough period from international break to international break with everything that has gone on.

"I think the way the team has recovered is absolutely magnificent, four wins on the spin, two points per game, joint top of the division, most wins in there.

"It is early and we are only a third of the way through the season but it's a good start and it gives ourselves a platform to move on.

"There's a lot of work to still be done, a lot of learning still to be done by the players but these experiences today will certainly benefit the players going forward and they can learn from it and we will be better for it all."