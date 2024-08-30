Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United reportedly retain an interest in Sheffield United star Gus Hamer ahead of Friday’s 11pm transfer deadline, although the Whites remain adamant that their initial offer will not be increased before the window shuts.

The Whites made a £13m bid for the attacking midfielder, who joined the Blades from Coventry City for £15m last summer after the South Yorkshire club were promoted to the Premier League. Leeds have generated huge funds from sales this summer with Georginio Rutter joining Brighton for around £40m with Archie Gray also moving to Spurs for a similar fee. Crysencio Summerville has made the switch to West Ham United for £25m plus while Glen Kamara departed for Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 for around £8m.

The bid for Hamer was rejected by the Blades, with Alan Nixon reporting earlier in the week that it would take £18m for the Bramall Lane club to sanction an exit. Hamer came off the bench as Chris Wilder’s side lost 1-0 to Barnsley in the Carabao Cup in midweek, with the Blades boss hitting out at Leeds’ offer after the game. He said: “I really don’t know what they’re thinking. Everyone knows what the bid is. They’ve brought in £120m and are trying to nick our player for what the bid is.”

Then, on Thursday, claims emerged that Leeds had offered Dutch forward Joel Piroe as part of a cash-plus-player swap deal in their bid to sign Hamer. However, Leeds are adamant they have not returned with any kind of offer since their £13m bid was rejected. The Star reports Hamer is still of interest to Leeds, however, the Whites will be required to ‘significantly’ up their offer to sign Hamer with the Blades keen to point towards the funds the Elland Road club has earned through player sales this summer.

Leeds' only imminent business is currently the signing of midfielder Ao Tanaka, who had his medical on Thursday and wrapped up a £3.3m move from Fortuna Dusseldorf, and the signing of full-back Isaac Schmidt. He is also set to seal an Elland Road move before the 11pm deadline, as he prepares to complete a medical and finalise paperwork.

Addressing the potential for more signings, manager Daniel Farke said on Thursday the club would ‘stay awake’ when it came to further attacking additions. He said: “We've made clear what position we need to strengthen. There's not much time yet, I hope and expect there will be some business.

“I spoke quite extensively that we definitely need a midfield player and also a full-back addition and to stay awake in the offensve positions. But everything is done when it's confirmed, medicals are done and everything signed. I never speak about a player as long as he's not under our contract."