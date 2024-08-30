Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have completed one key signing and are closing in on another as the transfer window reaches its finale.

Ao Tanaka had his medical and wrapped up a £3.3m move from Fortuna Dusseldorf late on Thursday evening, with Leeds expected to announce the Japan international around midday. Tanaka, a favourite of Daniel Farke's, made his breakthrough into senior football in the J1 League before leaving his home country to ply his trade in Germany.

A central midfielder, he ticks a key box for the Whites, who wanted to give the middle of the pitch a more attacking profile this summer. Tanaka, statistically similar to fellow Elland Road new boy Joe Rothwell, brings a goal threat and tidy technique on the ball in the opponent's half.

Tanaka will be followed through the door by Isaac Schmidt. The versatile full-back has played just about everywhere but is regarded ostensibly as a left-back. He can feature on both flanks, though and will provide competition and cover for Junior Firpo, Jayden Bogle and Sam Byram.

Schmidt was in action on Thursday night for Swiss Super League outfit FC St Gallen and scored in his farewell appearance against Trabzonspor in the Europa Conference League. The 24-year-old was substituted in the second half and Leeds plan to fly him over for a medical and to complete the paperwork this morning.

That might not be the end of their transfer business however. Farke hinted on Thursday that they would continue to 'stay awake' with offensive positions in mind and club chiefs are hopeful of adding a final signing prior to the 11pm deadline.

In terms of outgoings it has been quiet all week. Keeping Willy Gnonto is a priority for Leeds but no one has yet made a last ditch attempt to prise him from Elland Road. Should Leeds add to Farke's offensive options then Joe Gelhardt could potentially be allowed to head out on loan to get match minutes elsewhere.