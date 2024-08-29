Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One Leeds United target was in Europa Conference League action on Thursday night

Leeds United target Isaac Schmidt scored in what could be his final game for FC St. Gallen as he netted in Thursday’s UEFA Europa Conference League second leg play-off against Turkish side Trabzonspor.

As reported by the YEP on Thursday, Leeds are accelerating with a deal for the full-back ahead of Friday’s 11pm transfer deadline and his involvement for the Swiss side on Thursday night is understood not to be a concern as the Whites aim to wrap up a deal before the window shuts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Schmidt opened the scoring in the play-off tie against Trabzonspor as he found the back of the net after 31 minutes. A goalless first leg saw the sides meet in Turkey with everything to play for and the Leeds target gave his current side the lead when he curled a precise left-footed effort into the far corner from just inside the penalty area.

St. Gallen carried that one-goal advantage into the second half but they were pegged back by Enis Destan after 52 minutes. It remained that way after 90 minutes with the teams forced into extra time. Schmidt was withdrawn just after the hour when he was replaced by Christian Witzig.

A successful move for Schmidt would see Whites boss Daniel Farke get his transfer wishes after he made clear his desire to sign full-back cover, two attacking players and midfield cover after Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter all departed earlier in the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Largie Ramazani’s £10m move from UD Almeria was confirmed last week while fellow winger Manor Solomon joined on loan from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday. The Whites are also hoping to get midfield cover in the shape of Ao Tanka’s £3.5million transfer from Fortuna Dusseldorf as the Japan international flew in for a medical on Thursday.