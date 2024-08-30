Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United are hoping to complete at least two deals before Friday’s 11pm transfer deadline

Leeds United have had a mixed and busy summer of transfer business as they look to get their final deals over the line before Friday’s 11pm deadline.

The Whites have signed Joe Rodon, Largie Ramazani, Jayden Bogle & Alex Cairns so far this summer while also agreeing loan deals for Joe Rothwell and Manor Solomon. There has also been a number of big money departures with Georginio Rutter joining Brighton for around £40m with Archie Gray also moving to Spurs for a similar fee. Crysencio Summerville has made the switch to West Ham United for £25m while Glen Kamara departed for Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 for around £8m. The likes of Marc Roca, Charlie Cresswell & Diego Llorente have also moved on with a number of players leaving on free transfers while others have departed on loan.

Leeds are hopeful of completing two deals on deadline as on Thursday, the YEP reported on potential moves for Ao Tanaka and Isaac Schmidt from Fortuna Dusseldorf and FC St. Gallen, respectively. As the Whites aim to get business completed, we have put together what Daniel Farke’s starting XI could look like for the 2024-25 season if moves are finalised.

GK: Illan Meslier

The 24-year-old is now one of Leeds’ longest-serving players having first joined the club in the summer of 2020. He is the firm number-one choice at Elland Road and has been named as part of Farke’s leadership group for the 2024-25 campaign.

RB: Jayden Bogle

One of the club’s new arrivals, the defender signed from Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United in a £5m deal. He has started all three of the Whites’ Championship games so far this season, with Leeds picking up five points from the first nine on offer.

CB: Joe Rodon

A successful loan spell last season saw Leeds go back in the market for Rodon, this time on a permanent deal. They reached an agreement worth around £10m with Tottenham Hotspur, a move which helped soften the blow of Gray’s departure to North London.

CB: Pascal Struijk

Has arguably been one of Leeds’ best performers this season after returning from injury. Scored in the opening-day 3-3 draw with Portsmouth and is part of Farke’s first-choice centre-back pairing alongside Rodon.

LB: Isaac Schmidt

Played for FC St. Gallen in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday night and scored as the Swiss club advanced on penalties after the tie finished 1-1 on aggregate after two legs and extra time. He is still expected to complete his move to Elland Road today and can play at right-back and left-back. Could also be viewed as a more long-term option with Junior Firpo in the final year of his deal at the club.

CM: Ethan Ampadu

Leeds’ new captain following the exit of Liam Cooper. He joined the club in the summer of 2023 and swiftly established himself as one of Farke’s key players.

CM: Ao Tanaka

The Japan international is expected to officially become a Leeds United player before the transfer deadline after he flew over to the UK on Thursday morning for a medical after Leeds and Fortuna Dusseldorf agreed on a £3.5million fee for the midfielder.

RW: Manor Solomon

His season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur was confirmed on Tuesday evening, with the Israeli rejecting top-flight offers in favour of Championship football. An excellent addition at this level and can play across the attacking unit, which will likely be fluid.

CAM: Brenden Aaronson

It emerged early in the window that the 23-year-old would be sticking with Leeds this season, having been among the players who left on loan following the club’s relegation. The American has so far done a good job of repaying Farke’s faith in him with the stoppage-time equaliser against Portsmouth and the opening goal in the 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday last week.

LW: Willy Gnonto

Will be more important than ever this season following the departures of Summerville and Rutter. Has already displayed his attacking talent in a Leeds shirt and has impressed so far this season.

ST: Mateo Joseph

Done everything but score so far this season and was outstanding at Hillsborough last week. Provided a brilliant assist for Dan James’ goal and made a great run which led to Aaronson’s opener. Will remain first-choice for the foreseeable future as Patrick Bamford continues to struggle with injury.