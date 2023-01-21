Leeds United are now preparing to take on Brentford as they look to build on their FA Cup win over Cardiff City during the week.

The Whites are still closer than they want to be to the relegation zone, just two points above the drop, and while Brentford have impressed this season, Jesse Marsch’s men need to pick up points in games like these, particularly at home.

Leeds are also hoping to continue strengthening this month after a strong start to the January window, and with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Ounahi latest

Transfer expert Pete O’Rourke has been speaking about Leeds’ chances of signing Morocco World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi amid continuing links.

“I think it’ll have to be a big deal. They’ve been in talks over a possible move but have been unable to agree any fee with Angers right now,” he told GiveMeSport.

“Obviously, Angers are going to be looking for a big-money offer considering how well the player performed for Morocco at the World Cup, so that will raise his price tag and also other clubs interested in his services, with Napoli keen to do a deal.”

Zaniolo links

Leeds are said to be in with a chance of signing AS Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo.

Calciomercato have been writing about Zaniolo’s future ahead of the transfer deadline in less than two weeks. They report that Zaniolo is unhappy at Roma amid reduced game time, and it’s claimed Arsenal, West Ham and Newcastle are among the favourites.