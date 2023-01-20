Wood was a £25m Magpies buy from Burnley at the start of 2022 as they sought to escape relegation from the Premier League and made his debut against Watford on January 15 with Eddie Howe’s side second bottom in the table. Howe believes the move paid off, even if Wood only scored twice in the second half of last season, with Newcastle ultimately finishing 11th and the striker’s former club the Clarets going down.

This morning Wood is undergoing a medical at Nottingham Forest ahead of a loan move that could later become permanent. The deal includes an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met.

“I think Chris is having a medical with Nottingham Forest, probably as we speak,” said Howe.

OLD BOY - Ex-Leeds United man Chris Wood will soon get another crack at his former club thanks to a January transfer window loan move to Nottingham Forest from Newcastle United. Pic: Getty

"That’s the situation. He’s been a huge player for us, outstanding in every way. When we signed him, we were in a very difficult league position. He played a huge part on the pitch to help transform the team.

“He’s been excellent, both on and off the pitch, in terms of his leadership and positivity even when he’s not played. You can’t underestimate the role he’s played. It was a difficult decision, because you have to take into account the player and his wishes. But also, I think it’s a very good deal financially for the football club.”

Wood, who missed a number of good chances in Newcastle’s recent 0-0 draw with Leeds, joins Forest with a little over a fortnight to go before they host Jesse Marsch’s men at the City Ground. Forest have been hit with an injury blow, losing their joint-top goalscorer in the Premier League Taiwo Awoniyi for what could be several weeks

Steve Cooper’s side are one place above the Whites in the Premier League table, with a three point cushion having played one extra game. Leeds find themselves two points off the drop zone and bottom side Southampton after 18 games.

