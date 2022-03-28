As the international break and countdown to the Saints fixture continues, we bring you all the current main Leeds United headlines in one place here through our Monday morning round up.

Whites reportedly eyeing Georgian winger as fresh Raphinha reports emerge

Tottenham and Leeds will reportedly battle it out to try and sign 21-year-old Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with a deal on the cards thanks to the ongoing situation in Russia. Kvaratskhelia is currently with Georgian outfit FC Dinamo Batumi having left Rubin Kazan. (Il Mattino).

LINKS: Leeds United and Tottenham are reportedly eyeing Rubin Kazan's Georgia international winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, left, pictured in battle with Whites Spanish international Diego Llorente, right, last March. Photo by Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images.

Leeds United's Brazilian international winger Raphinha has reportedly agreed personal terms with Barcelona ahead of a projected move to the Spanish giants this summer. (SPORT).

Patrick Bamford facing fresh spell out as Whites issue septuple injuries update

Leeds United have issued injury or fitness updates regarding seven of their players including striker Patrick Bamford who is facing at least six weeks out.

Twenty brilliant photos of Leeds United stars supporting Josh Warrington in world title triumph

Leeds United and Josh Warrington once again joined forces to brilliant effect for the latest glorious chapter of the boxing star's superb career.

Leeds United Women produce impressive response to double setback

Leeds United bounced back from two defeats in a row with an impressive win at Norton & Stockton Ancients.

Bright addition has Leeds United on right track and a message for Patrick Bamford - David Prutton

David Prutton has penned his latest weekly Leeds United column exclusive to the YEP in which the former Whites midfielder has looked at Jesse Marsch's first month in charge and also issued a message to Patrick Bamford.

