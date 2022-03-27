Abbie Brown opened the scoring for Leeds United Women in the 2-1 win at Norton & Stockton Ancients with a sensational freekick. Picture: Steve Riding.

Whites stopper Georgia Wattam held on to a Sophie Hodgson header when the first chance eventually arrived.

Rachel Chisnall then denied Amy Woodruff at the other end as Leeds went on the attack, before Hodgson fired over from 15 yards out for the hosts.

Dan O’Hearne’s side upped the pressure and, when Woodruff had been fouled on the edge of the box, the following free-kick presented a chance for Abbie Brown to curl the ball in from 20 yards out, giving Chisnall no chance.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

﻿﻿The lively Woodruff shot just wide herself, with Brown then striking just over from an acute angle. Woodruff went close again before Shannon Reed and Bianca Owens both fired over for Norton moments before half-time.

The second half followed a similar pattern to the first, with a midfield battle up to the hour mark and neither team being able to retain control for long periods. Woodruff - who was causing Norton all sorts of problems - shot just wide again, before second-half substitute Kanisha Mae-Underdown made the game safe for Leeds.

Norton pulled one back from the spot through Bianca Owens in stoppage for a handball. That goal set up a nervy finish at Station Road but the Whites showed tremendous composure.

n Leeds United Women take on Alnwick Town at Elland Road on Sunday, April 10 at 2pm. The match is free to attend for season ticket holders and members, who must apply online before April 1.