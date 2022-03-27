Twenty brilliant photos of Leeds United stars supporting Josh Warrington in world title triumph

Fourteen months after vacating the IBF featherweight world title crown, Leeds fighter Warrington reclaimed the belt by defeating Kiko Martinez in Saturday night's contest at first direct Arena.

The Yorkshireman stopped his Spanish opponent in the seventh round and the club that Warrington so dearly supports once again offered a helping hand in more ways than one.

Whites ace Luke Ayling became the latest past or present Leeds player to take part in Warrington's ring walk and the Leeds warrior was also cheered on by United captain Liam Cooper and the club's England international star Kalvin Phillips in the crowd.

Here are 20 brilliant pictures of the Whites trio lending their support as part of a memorable night at the Arena, photographs by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get exclusive content. Click HERE to subscribe.

1. Famous face Kalvin Phillips cheering on Josh Warrington. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing. Photo Sales

2. Enjoying his night Kalvin Phillips with sports presenter Josh Denzel. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing. Photo Sales

3. Big night For Luke Ayling as well as Josh Warrington. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing. Photo Sales

4. Trademark grin From Kalvin Phillips in the crowd. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing. Photo Sales