Bamford was forced off midway through the first half of last Friday night's 3-2 win at Wolves and United's head of medicine and performance Rob Price has issued a detailed update about the Whites no 9.

Bamford has ruptured his plantar fascia - an injury to the sole of the foot - but will not require surgery.

Leeds say that whilst the recovery time for every athlete is different, it is expected that Bamford will be on the sidelines for a minimum of six weeks.

SIX WEEKS OUT: At least, for Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, left, who ruptured his plantar fascia in the 3-2 win at Wolves, above. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.

Price said: “As all of the stats show, Patrick has put his body on the line for Leeds United for a number of seasons, he has played with a plantar fascia injury for the last 12 months and despite treatment and a prolonged period of rehabilitation, the injury has progressed from a partial tear to a full rupture.

“As all sports medics know, injuries to the plantar fascia are notoriously difficult to manage, but all concerned are confident that he will make a full recovery from this injury in good time.

“Patrick has been incredibly unlucky this year, his game time has been limited by different injuries including an ankle injury sustained at Newcastle and hamstring and quad injuries once back in training and matchday squads.

“What he needs is a period of rest and rehabilitation to allow his body to fully recover.”

The Whites have also issued updates over the conditions of Illan Meslier, Diego Llorente, Raphinha, Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Robin Koch.

Meslier was another Whites player forced off injured in the win at Molineux and the Frenchman has suffered severe bruising to his upper thigh and lower torso.

The 'keeper has not been involved in training this week but is expected to be fit for Saturday's return to Premier League action at home to Southampton.

Llorente also came off injured against Wolves with a back issue but the Spaniard has trained all week and will currently be available to play minutes against the Saints in addition to Phillips, Cooper, Raphinha and Klich.

Cooper and Phillips were both unused substitutes at Wolves upon their returns to the matchday squad following spells out with hamstring injuries.

Raphinha missed the Molineux date after testing positive for Covid-19 but is back in training.

Klich has also returned to the squad having completed the concussion return to training protocols following his blow to the head at Molineux.