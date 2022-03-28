Bamford was forced off midway through the first half of last Friday night’s 3-2 win at Wolves and United’s head of medicine and performance Rob Price has issued a detailed update about the Whites no 9.

Bamford has ruptured his plantar fascia - an injury to the sole of the foot - but will not require surgery.

Leeds say that whilst the recovery time for every athlete is different, it is expected that Bamford will be on the sidelines for a minimum of six weeks.

Price said: “As all of the stats show, Patrick has put his body on the line for Leeds United for a number of seasons, he has played with a plantar fascia injury for the last 12 months and despite treatment and a prolonged period of rehabilitation, the injury has progressed from a partial tear to a full rupture.

“As all sports medics know, injuries to the plantar fascia are notoriously difficult to manage, but all concerned are confident that he will make a full recovery from this injury in good time.

“Patrick has been incredibly unlucky this year, his game time has been limited by different injuries including an ankle injury sustained at Newcastle and hamstring and quad injuries once back in training and matchday squads.

“What he needs is a period of rest and rehabilitation to allow his body to fully recover.”

