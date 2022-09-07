Leeds United reportedly contemplating move for full-back as legend assesses Diego Llorente

The transfer window is now closed but the rumour mill continues in full swing with the Whites reportedly interested in a young full back.

As the countdown to the clash against Steve Cooper’s side continues, here are the main Leeds stories on Wednesday morning.

Jesse Marsch has until Friday, September 9 to respond to an FA charge alleging improper conduct in Leeds United’s defeat to Brentford last weekend.

SUPPORT: For Leeds United's Diego Llorente, centre, from Whites legend Tony Dorigo who says the Spaniard was not alone in making mistakes at Brentford and has backed the defender to bounce back. Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images.

Leeds are still ‘hovering’ over the possibility of signing West Ham United right-back Harrison Ashby.

Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has penned his latest exclusive column for the Yorkshire Evening Post and has backed Diego Llorente to bounce back from the mess at Brentford.

Yorkshire Evening Post chief football writer Graham Smyth has held an extensive Q & A with fans and provided answers in a written piece.

Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell has been named in the Championship’s Team of the Week after coming off the bench for Millwall last weekend.