A huge question to start with, thanks for that Matty.

I’ll begin by saying there’s a lot I like about Jesse Marsch. He took the job when he didn’t have to and risked a summer succession and the chance to build his own squad. He’s relentlessly positive and spending any time around him or watching him communicate with players and staff members tells a story. You can see why they would want to play for him.

If the next step is something more than just staying in the Premier League and achieving some form of midtable comfort then I think it’s far too early to say. I can definitely see, on the evidence of pre-season, the players brought in and the start Leeds made, how he will keep them competitive in most games and that should lend itself to a real chance of staying up.

The Brentford scoreline and performance were a timely reminder that there’s still much work to be done and that on any given day you can catch a horrible beating in the Premier League. The Nottingham Forest game will be the first that carries any significant external pressure because if they lose it, the tone of the conversation around Leeds will have changed dramatically from the Chelsea win. Marsch did say that some of the fanfare was a bit much after that victory and he has been proven correct.

The summer recruitment addressed some of the big issues with the squad but the jury is very much out on whether or not he has a strikeforce that can physically handle the workload and demands of the top flight while providing the necessary goals. If they stay out of injury trouble, they should have enough.

What would represent a step forward for Leeds would be a season that has them well clear of relegation danger by around March or April. That would allow Victor Orta to begin work in earnest on the summer 2023 recruitment and an attempt to push even higher up the table in Marsch’s second full season in charge.