Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to comments made during the second half of United’s 5-2 defeat to Brentford last Saturday.

The American was shown a red card by match official Robert Jones and has now been charged for his actions by English football’s governing body.

A statement from an FA spokesperson read: “Leeds United FC’s Jesse Marsch has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following their Premier League game against Brentford on Saturday [03/09/22].

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Referee Robert Jones awards Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, with a Red Card during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Leeds United at Brentford Community Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

"It is alleged that the manager’s language and/or behaviour during the 64th minute was improper, and he has until Friday [09/09/22] to provide a response.”

Marsch took issue during the Whites’ defeat with the decision made by officials not to award a penalty to Leeds for what he perceived to be a foul on Crysencio Summerville.

The head coach stated following his side’s defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion one week earlier that he would escalate his behaviour whenever he deemed necessary in order to influence refereeing decisions.

Marsch faces the possibility of a touchline ban pending a final decision made by the Football Association.

Earlier this season, Marsch expressed his disappointment that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be permitted on the touchline at Elland Road following his red card against Tottenham Hotspur.

"I would be disappointed if they allowed him to be on the bench,” Marsch said.

"There's a simple rule in football, whether it's soccer, football - I think if you get a red card, you can't play the next match,” he added.

Jesse Marsch had bemoaned what he felt was a ‘lack of respect’ from the officials in Leeds United’s 5-2 beating at Brentford, following the final whistle at the Gtech Stadium.

“I was calm, even when Brentford was given the penalty, even though normally when the phrasing is clear and obvious and it takes that long to watch and look at it, it’s not clear and obvious,” he said.

"I don't believe it's a penalty, if it is then it's incredibly soft. I was told in our management meeting the threshold for pens was going to go up. Summerville, it's more of an egregious foul. I’m clearly dissatisfied.