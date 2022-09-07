Leeds United's transfer window has to be judged across the summer rather than in the bizarre final few days.

And I think overall, when you look at the players we've now brought in and the numbers we brought in, we're in a better position with with more depth and that was always key for this window.

Right at the end, however, what we were hoping for didn't quite materialise and we ended up with Wilfried Gnonto.

I commentated on his debut for Italy in the summer and he's an 18-year-old of great potential who has shown fantastic ability, but he's not really the answer to the here and now. He could go on to be and he could be one heck of a signing yet herein lies the difference between what people wanted to see and what they got. Everyone was waiting for a player to come in who was ready.

We didn't get that, despite the club working extremely hard to make it happen. There were clearly a lot of things out of their control and as the stories all poured out on deadline day it must have been tough for all concerned.

Before we kicked off at Brentford I actually felt it was great that the window was finally shut because we've got what we've got and we could crack on with the season.

The game was a chance for everyone to move on, but it was a disappointment.

BAN INCOMING - Jesse Marsch was sent off for his protests to the officials during the second half of Leeds United's 5-2 defeat at Brentford. Pic: Getty

There were certainly some positives - Brenden Aaronson, Luis Sinisterra, Marc Roca and Tyler Adams in particular as they all get more minutes in their legs and more understanding of what the Premier League is all about, not to mention Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling coming back and making impacts - but right from the penalty being given it was a real struggle and there's no doubt the refereeing was frustrating, because as a player all you want is a bit of consistency.

Brentford's penalty took minutes and so many different views of the replay to get right and resulted in a penalty and a yellow card when minutes earlier Aaronson was so clearly wiped out and all the offender got was a talking to.

The foul that wasn't given on Crysencio Summerville came because he did extremely well, got between the defender and the ball, got into the box and into a situation where any sort of touch would send him down. As a defender I know that it would be given against me and I'd be frustrated, knowing it was all my fault, yet for it not to be looked at just felt so inconsistent for Leeds.

Your reaction to it is always difficult to control but I thought we did clear our heads and get back into the game, but we did let ourselves down with too many mistakes and our mentality towards the end of the game.

Unfortunately Diego Llorente isn't having his best patch of form and with him, when he's on the ball and those slicing angled passes go into midfield, it really builds his confidence. I don't think those passes have been there so much of late and he's struggled. I felt that at Brighton and it does seem to affect his game, so mistakes creep in.

It's unlike him but all players go through it and I'm sure he'll come out the other side.

He wasn't alone in making mistakes and showing that the situation had got to him.

In such circumstances, particularly with the officiating, you get exasperated and I think fans, players and certainly the manager found that hard to deal with.

I played under a lot of different types of managers. Some just sat there, some were very demonstrative and doing all sorts on the sidelines and there's no doubt that will have an effect, whether on the fans or the players.

In Jesse Marsch's case, there's no doubt he's extremely positive and enthusiastic and that side of it is good to see, but these are huge decisions and livelihoods and points, so you can understand how frustration comes out in a pressure cooker environment.

But him being missing from the touchline is disappointing for the players and for Jesse himself, so he'll be keen to learn where the line is drawn and work it out.

He's said himself that he thinks some of it is good for the team, trying to make the point about officiating performances, but maybe something slightly less would be better.

And now he'll have to pick the boys up again for Nottingham Forest, at home.

Because of the very good start we made I kept looking at each game and thinking that if we won it, we would be in a tremendous position and I suppose now you look at it and it has become a decent start.

This game is one against a team we think should be below us, so we need to make sure that is the case come full-time and put some space between us.