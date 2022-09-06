Leeds United defender named in Team of the Week after super-sub display
Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell has been named in the Championship’s Team of the Week after coming off the bench for Millwall last weekend
Leeds currently have nine players out on loan, including young defender Charlie Cresswell at south London club Millwall.
The Championship outfit started the season brightly but have since tailed off and currently sit mid-table in England’s second tier.
Cresswell had begun the campaign in Gary Rowett’s starting XI but has since been restricted to the bench for the Lions in recent weeks.
The 20-year-old did no harm to his chances last weekend, though, coming on as a substitute to score and assist as Millwall ran out 2-0 winners against Cardiff City.
Cresswell scored twice on his debut for the Championship side at the beginning of the 2022/23 season, both arising from set-piece situations, and was on the scoresheet again via a header from a corner at the weekend.
He then set up striker Benik Afobe in the latter stages of the game to seal all three points for his loan club.
Consequently, Cresswell has been named in the Championship’s Team of the Week, owing to his display off the bench.
Son of former Leeds striker Richard, Cresswell Jnr has made seven appearances for Millwall since agreeing a loan move at the beginning of July.