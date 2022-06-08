Leeds United reportedly battling Premier League duo for striker, Kalvin Phillips injury update

Wednesday presents another very busy day on the Whites front and here we bring you all the latest key Leeds United headlines in one place through our Wednesday morning round up.

Premier League duo reportedly battling Leeds United for striker

Southampton and West Ham United are also on the trail of Red Bull Salzburg striker Junior Adamu whom the Whites are reportedly interested in. (Sky Sports Austria).

SETBACK: Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips nurses his injury after being forced off after just 14 minutes of Tuesday night's 1-1 draw against Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images.

Rasmus Kristensen, meanwhile. will undergo his medical with Leeds United today after an agreement was reached with Red Bull Salzburg for the defender (Fabrizio Romano).

Leeds United transfers state of play as Whites linked with triple swoop and second signing close

Leeds United are expected to fend off interest from Brentford and Borussia Dortmund to complete the signing of Rasmus Kristensen.

Gareth Southgate issues injury update on Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips after Germany v England

England boss Gareth Southgate says Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips sustained a severe dead leg in the 1-1 draw with Germany.

Charlie Cresswell clinches England milestone as decision over Leeds United future looms

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell helped England Under-21s to a 3-0 European Championships qualifying win and a first Under-21 clean sheet against Albania.

Former Leeds United man lays out challenge to Kalvin Phillips and hails Whites' achievement

Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton has laid out the challenge facing Whites midfielder Kalvin Phillips as part of an "intriguing" summer.