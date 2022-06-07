Leeds were quick out of the blocks in this summer's transfer window, poaching USMNT international Brenden Aaronson from FC Red Bull Salzburg for around £25 million.

Victor Orta completed the 21-year-old's addition days after the Whites had secured Premier League football for another season, along with another tranche of top flight broadcast revenue in excess of £100 million.

Leeds intend to bolster their first-team and U23 group this summer, in order to avoid a repeat of the 2021/22 season which saw the youngsters relegated from PL2 Division 1, and the senior squad almost return to the Championship.

With crisis averted, at senior level at least, the club have moved quickly to identify key targets including Aaronson's former Salzburg teammate Rasmus Kristensen.

The 24-year-old Dane is a highly sought-after prospect in European football, but is expected to put pen to paper on a long-term deal at Elland Road, potentially as soon as this week. Should Leeds finalise the deal it will represent a head-spinning change of course for the defender, who looked set to join Dortmund before Orta's intervention.

Kristensen is currently away on international duty with Denmark, who have won each of their last two UEFA Nations League fixtures with the right-back in the side, although the YEP understands that is no barrier to getting the deal over the line this week should things go to plan for the Whites.

A fee in the region of £10 million has been mooted for Kristensen's services, taking Leeds' spending to £35 million already this summer, once deals are completed and ratified on July 1.

According to reports in Germany, Kristensen may not be Leeds' final piece of business with the Austrian club.

Sky Germany have linked Leeds, Southampton and West Ham United with a move for 21-year-old forward Junior Adamu who netted against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League last season.

Leeds are known to be in the market for a striker this summer given their attacking woes last season during Patrick Bamford's prolonged absence. They did make attempts to coax former loanee Eddie Nketiah back to Elland Road and meetings took place with his representatives, but it now seems likely that the 23-year-old will stay at Arsenal and sign a new deal.

Reports have linked Leeds with Taty Castellanos, New York City's Argentine forward, but the YEP understands he is not currently on the list of top targets.

As well as strengthening Jesse Marsch's forward options Leeds want to bolster in midfield, specifically in the form of cover and competition for Kalvin Phillips. The England star's four months out after hamstring surgery caused problems, as his absence often did in previous seasons.

And an experienced goalkeeper cannot be ruled out. Leeds discussed the prospect of bringing in a veteran to act as back-up for Illan Meslier in January but Marcelo Bielsa was content to stick with Norwegian Under 21 international Kristoffer Klaesson. The Whites may revisit the situation in the summer window.

The Whites' recruitment drive is set to continue below the first team too, with serious interest in Birmingham City's George Hall and a highly-sought-after 16-year-old also plying his trade in the Midlands. It is expected that head of emerging talent Craig Dean will try to land a number of his priority targets as the club undergoes significant change in the academy playing staff.

When it comes to outgoings, Raphinha appears the most likely to move on in the summer although Barcelona's well-documented financial complications could limit their bargaining power, despite the volume of noise made in recent months about their admiration for the Whites winger. Leeds have a strong hand, thanks to Premier League status, a contract with two years left on it, an absence of release clauses and no desperate need to sell in order to finance their own business. If the likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich, both of whom have looked at the Brazilian international over the past year, come to the table with serious offers - upwards of £50m certainly - then Leeds will remain in a strong position and Camp Nou could become a much less likely destination for him. The Reds' interest could hinge on what happens with Sadio Mane at Anfield this summer, but they, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are not the only Champions League clubs among Raphinha's admirers. If he is to depart, Leeds will of course require a replacement.

As for Kalvin Phillips, Leeds are confident they can reach agreement over an improved, extended contract for the England man, although reports have suggested Manchester City see him as a potential replacement for the departing Fernandinho in defensive midfield. Phillips has made no secret over the past year that his chief desire is to remain with his boyhood club and Manchester City are perhaps one of very few clubs who could test both his resolve and Leeds'.

Further departures, at first team level at least, seem unlikely at present as Leeds attempt to beef up their squad for a third season in the Premier League.

There could, however, be more loan exits than would have been considered during Marcelo Bielsa's reign. Charlie Cresswell, currently on England Under 21 duty, has made it clear his intention is to seek regular first-team football in 2022/23, whether that be at Leeds or on loan elsewhere. The centre-back intends to sit down with Marsch and Orta to discuss his options ahead of the new season.

Players who spent last season out on loan, like Alfie McCalmont and Ryan Edmondson, are expected to do so again while a settlement is likely for Kiko Casilla if a move away cannot be found. The likes of Leif Davis and Ian Poveda are expected to rejoin Leeds for pre-season training to be assessed by Marsch and that offer will be extended to Helder Costa, should his advisors not secure him another loan or a permanent exit before then.