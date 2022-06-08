The summer transfer window opens in a few days as Premier League clubs get set to ramp up their dealings.

With many Premier League clubs already getting a head start on their summer transfer business things are set to really get going on Friday when the transfer window officially opens.

Leeds United are set to finalise the deal for a international defender who is currently undergoing a medical at Elland Road while the Yorkshire side could face competition from Southampton and West Ham for a highly rated young striker.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United and Manchester United are said to be the two clubs who are ‘closest’ to signing a striker valued at £100m by his club while the Magpies are also facing competition from Chelsea and PSG if they want to move for an AC Milan forward.

Aston Villa have long been linked with a Brighton midfielder but it now looks like they have ended their interest in the player while Manchester City have denied any interest in signing an Arsenal star.

Elsewhere, a Leicester City favourite has spoken about his future ahead of the transfer window and Chelsea could face competition from Manchester United for one of their reported summer targets and from Tottenham Hotspur for another.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:

1. Tielemans admits he could leave Foxes Youri Tielemans has admitted for the first time he could leave Leicester this summer amid strong interest in the midfielder from Arsenal (Daily Mail)

2. City deny interest in Saka Manchester City have denied suggestions they are set to move for Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka (Mirror)

3. Man U enquire about £50m defender Manchester United have enquired about Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni who is valued at £50m and is also a target of Tottenham Hotspur (Daily Mail)

4. Chelsea keen on Skrinia Chelsea have asked about Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar but the clubs are understood to be some distance apart on valuation for the 27-year-old with Tottenham Hotspur also interested (Daily Mail)