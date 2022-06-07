The 26-year-old returned to Southgate's starting line-up in Munich after missing out on a start against Hungary at the weekend, but lasted just 14 minutes before leaving the game.

Phillips arrived late to a challenge on German defender Nico Schlotterbeck and in the collision took a knee to his right thigh, going straight to ground and calling for treatment as referee Carlos del Cerro Grande stopped the match.

After a couple of minutes on the touchline with the Three Lions medical team Phillips attempted to return but was visibly struggling and eventually sank to the turf again. Although the referee called for a stretcher the Whites star made it to the dugout on his feet, with the assistance of a physio, and Southgate sent on Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham.

Southgate admitted it was a blow to lose a vital part of his midfield so early but felt it was a beneficial experience for the 18-year-old replacement.

"It was a great test for Jude coming into it because he's a different type of player and of course, the space that [Jamal] Musiala especially was finding coming inside, we knew that was a critical area," said Southgate at full-time, speaking to talkSport.

"So yeah, it's not ideal in any way shape or form to lose a really important player after 15, 20 minutes. Hopefully it's not too bad. It's quite a severe dead leg. Hard to know how long that will be, but it meant that there was another brilliant opportunity for Jude to go into a game like that and you know those experiences can only improve it."

England went behind to a Jonas Hofmann goal on 50 minutes but hit back through a Harry Kane penalty two minutes from time when Schlotterbeck's foul on the Spurs striker spotted by VAR.

EARLY BLOW - Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United and England limps out of the Three Lions' clash with Germany in Munich, a game that ended 1-1 thanks to Harry Kane's late penalty. Pic: Getty