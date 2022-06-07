Former Leeds United man lays out challenge to Kalvin Phillips and hails Whites' achievement

Whites midfielder Phillips looks set to win his 21st cap for England in Tuesday night's Nations League clash against Germany in Munich having come off the bench in the 79th minute of Saturday's 1-0 defeat in Hungary.

A below par Three Lions side improved after the Leeds star's introduction which marked a tactical reshuffle, again highlighting the Leeds star's importance to Southgate's side after a Premier League season disrupted by injury in which United avoided relegation on the final day of the campaign.

Phillips only made his England debut back in September 2020 but the midfielder started every game as the Three Lions reached the final of the delayed Euro 2020 and the United ace was also voted England's best player.

CHALLENGE: For Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images.

His continued progress has naturally led to interest from some of country's most powerful sides - Manchester City the latest team being linked with a bid for his services - and Prutton says there is plenty to consider when it comes to the midfielder's future ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

After being denied by Italy on penalties in the final of the Euros, Prutton says the next challenge for Phillips is to be part of a Three Lions squad that now wins the World Cup.

Prutton told the YEP: "I will be intrigued to see what happens with Kalvin because he is quite obviously a very gifted footballer whose career has gone from strength to strength.

"But he has been part of a Leeds side that have underperformed as a group this year.

"I'm not for one second saying that will have people thinking twice about him because he's a very, very good footballer but there is that carrot of getting in the England squad for the World Cup.

"He had had a taste of it with the Euros so he will know exactly what it means to the country and him as a player and there's a certain calibre needed in that squad.

"These players need to be at the forefront of what's going on and there's pressure on now for them to be this next generation that actually goes and does something."

Phillips featured in seven of England's World Cup qualifiers, helping the Three Lions seal their place at Qatar and ultimately a place in Group B along with Wales, the USA and Iran.

Whites forward Dan James helped Wales book their ticket with a victory in Sunday's qualifying play-off final against Ukraine and fellow Leeds man Tyler Roberts is also part of the Dragons squad.

Brenden Aaronson, who Leeds are signing this summer from RB Salzburg, is a key cog in the USA national team whilst Diego Llorente and Rodrigo both have plenty of experience for Spain who are also heading to Qatar.

Whites wing ace Raphinha has also become an established starter for World Cup favourites Brazil whilst Mateusz Klich (Poland) and Robin Koch (Germany) have also helped their nations qualify for this year's extravaganza which begins in November.

Hailing the Whites' representation heading to this year's World Cup, Prutton added: "It's huge and look at what we are talking about, all these players that play for Leeds United.

"It's brilliant, absolutely brilliant. That's exactly the situation that Leeds fans wanted to get into with regards to who plays for their team.