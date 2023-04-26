Leeds United will once again fight for their Premier League lives until the death amid another disappointing campaign.

The Whites were hoping to enjoy a much more comfortable season this term after securing safety on the very last day last season. But it hasn’t proved to be the case, with Jesse Marsch swapped for Javi Gracia in late winter, and things haven’t got much better at Elland Road since. Leeds are likely to be battling until the final day for the second successive season.

With that in mind, we have taken a look at the relegation battle, including the latest table, every team’s remaining fixtures and more.

Current table

Here is the Premier League table, which has been updated after Wednesday night’s fixtures.

(Points/games played)

12. Crystal Palace (37/33)

13. Wolves (37/33)

14. West Ham (34/32)

15. Bournemouth (33/32)

16. Leeds (30/33)

17. Nottingham Forest (30/33)

----

18. Leicester (29/33)

19. Everton (28/32)

20. Southampton (24/32)

Remaining fixtures

Here are the remaining fixtures of all the teams involved in this season’s relegation battle.

Crystal Palace

West Ham (H), Tottenham (A), Bournemouth (H), Fulham (A), Forest (H).

Wolves

Brighton (A), Aston Villa (H), Man Utd (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A).

West Ham

Palace (A), Man City (A), Man Utd (H), Brentford (A), Leeds (H), Leicester (A).

Bournemouth

Southampton (A), Leeds (H), Chelsea (H), Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Everton (A).

Leeds

Bournemouth (A), Man City (A), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Tottenham (H).

Leicester

Everton (H), Fulham (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H).

Everton

Newcastle (H), Leicester (A), Brighton (A), Man City (H), Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H).

Nottingham Forest

Brentford (A), Southampton (H), Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Palace (A).

Southampton

Bournemouth (H), Newcastle (A), Forest (A), Fulham (H), Brighton (A), Liverpool (H).

What Gracia has said

Speaking about Leeds’ spirits heading into the final run of games, Gracia has said: “When you are in this three defeats it’s not easy to manage, but we are professionals and we are coming from games where we got better performances and better results. We have to recover that level. It’s hard to accept the moment we are living in.”

Gracia has his work cut out

Asked whether the players still have belief in themselves, the Spaniard added: “We have to. There is no time to have doubts about that. We have to believe because we did it. Four games ago, we did it. We did it really well.

Latest odds

All odds provided by Betfair. Accurate at time of writing.

Crystal Palace - 39/1

Wolves - 95/1

West Ham - 41/1

Bournemouth - 42/5

Leeds - 5/6

Leicester - 6/5

Everton - 4/6

Nottingham Forest - 4/7