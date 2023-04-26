Harrison was among the most creative players on the pitch for Leeds in midweek, picking up an assist for Luis Sinisterra’s opener against Leicester City. His inclusion in Javi Gracia’s starting XI is all but guaranteed for this weekend’s trip to AFC Bournemouth, which teammate Junior Firpo believes the Whites have a good chance of winning.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw at Elland Road on Tuesday, the Spaniard said: “Obviously we were a little bit disappointed because we have the lead [vs Leicester], after we concede the late goal, we had even a few chances after for to win the game at the end. Every point counts in that situation. Obviously now we have a difficult game at Bournemouth but hopefully we'll go there believing that we can win again and we can get the three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They were losing, they put two strikers on the pitch and they were looking for the goal, [and] after they get it. They are a good team even in that situation. They played good. So as I said, every point counts in the Premier League. It's pretty difficult to get points now. We've seen it, we've been in a few games without wins but we got a draw, it's not what we want but obviously we take it.

Leeds United's Spanish defender Junior Firpo (L) celebrates with Leeds United's English midfielder Jack Harrison (R) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

“We're always positive. [We will be] looking to get the three points, get the win and I think we can do it,” Firpo said.

Meanwhile, Harrison threw his support behind under-fire goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

"He's a talented player. He's young, he's still learning. I think people forget how young he is playing in the Premier League – he's a fantastic goalkeeper and again, as a club we're all behind him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're backing him every game and if he gets caught up in what people are saying here and there then it's not ideal for us.

"I know he has a strong mentality and we as a team need to be behind one another and not caring too much about what's being said around but as long as we're a close knit group inside the club we can get the results that we need.”

As for the trip to Bournemouth, faith within the dressing room is not yet in short supply, according to the winger: “We believe in ourselves as players, as a club, how we play, the manager, everything. We have a belief that we can do what needs to be done this season. And we just have to take it game-by-game, step-by-step.