Report says Leeds United will tell Newcastle to pay at least £25m

Leeds United are now closing in on their final run of games, and they still have plenty of work to do. The Whites are sitting nervously above the drop zone after a disappointing draw at home to relegation rivals Leicester City on Tuesday night.

Javi Gracia’s men now turn their attention to another huge clash, taking on Bournemouth this weekend, before going into a difficult run of four games to finish the season. With that in mind, it already feels like a must-win this weekend for the Whites. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Leeds pair praised

Pundit Ally McCoist was left impressed by Leeds’ goal during their draw with Leicester City.

“The delivery to the back post is exquisite, watch the initial pass from McKennie he fires it into Harrison’s feet,” said McCoist on BT Sport. “It’s a lovely delivery into the back post and a perfect header. What a goal. It’s a beautiful goal.”

The goal was a slice of positivity for the Whites in a disappointing result, especially with Luis Sinisterra also going off through injury during the clash.

Summerville ‘price’

Speculation continues to surround Crysensio Summerville ahead of this summer. Summerville only joined the Whites last summer, but he is already being linked with a move away, and those links will intensify if Leeds wind up getting relegated. According to Football Insider, amid interest from Newcastle, Leeds will demand between £25million and £30million this summer to sell.

