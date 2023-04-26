Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Your £194.9m Leeds United starting XI next season in photos if the transfer news is true - and safety secured

A look at what Leeds United’s startin XI could look like next season should they survive the Premier League relegation battle.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 26th Apr 2023, 19:56 BST

Leeds United could be in for a summer rebuild of sorts should they secure Premier League survival.

The Whites are still locked in a relegation battle, struggling to stay above the dotted line with just five games remaining in their season. Should Leeds manage to do it, they will need to offload a number of players this summer, while also strengthening in key areas. We have taken a look at the possible starting XI for Leeds in the Premier League next season, taking into account some of the recent transfer rumours.

We have already done the maths, and this starting XI would be worth a whopping £194.9million, according to Transfermarkt.

Take a look at the possible XI below.

1. Illan Meslier

Meslier may not be such a hot-property after recent weeks, but he should remain as Leeds' number one.

1. Illan Meslier

Meslier may not be such a hot-property after recent weeks, but he should remain as Leeds’ number one.

2. RB - Rasmus Kristensen

Kristensen has had a mixed first season in the Premier League, but he should be a starter next season.

2. RB - Rasmus Kristensen

Kristensen has had a mixed first season in the Premier League, but he should be a starter next season.

3. CB - Raphael Guerreiro

Guerreiro is out of contract this season, and he could be an option as Leeds look to strengthen at centre-back.

3. CB - Raphael Guerreiro

Guerreiro is out of contract this season, and he could be an option as Leeds look to strengthen at centre-back.

4. CB - Max Wober

Max Wober could well be a starting centre-back when fit next season.

4. CB - Max Wober

Max Wober could well be a starting centre-back when fit next season.

