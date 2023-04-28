Leeds United continue to battle against the drop as we head into the final run-in. The Whites are hovering just above the drop zone, and their Premier League status is far from secure heading into a tough last five games.

Javi Gracia’s men are going to need to pull out all the stops to narrowly dodge the drop for a second successive season. In the meantime, we have put together a list of players who are likely to leave Elland Road this summer, and a list of players who are likely to stay, assuming the Whites stay up. Take a look below as we start with the likely departures.