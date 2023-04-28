14 players who could leave Leeds United this summer and four that probably won’t - gallery
A look at the likely departures at Leeds United this summer, and also the players who are not likely to be made available.
Leeds United continue to battle against the drop as we head into the final run-in. The Whites are hovering just above the drop zone, and their Premier League status is far from secure heading into a tough last five games.
Javi Gracia’s men are going to need to pull out all the stops to narrowly dodge the drop for a second successive season. In the meantime, we have put together a list of players who are likely to leave Elland Road this summer, and a list of players who are likely to stay, assuming the Whites stay up. Take a look below as we start with the likely departures.