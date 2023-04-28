Leeds news you can trust since 1890
14 players who could leave Leeds United this summer and four that probably won’t - gallery

A look at the likely departures at Leeds United this summer, and also the players who are not likely to be made available.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 26th Apr 2023, 18:51 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST

Leeds United continue to battle against the drop as we head into the final run-in. The Whites are hovering just above the drop zone, and their Premier League status is far from secure heading into a tough last five games.

Javi Gracia’s men are going to need to pull out all the stops to narrowly dodge the drop for a second successive season. In the meantime, we have put together a list of players who are likely to leave Elland Road this summer, and a list of players who are likely to stay, assuming the Whites stay up. Take a look below as we start with the likely departures.

Starting with the departures, Llorente is currently on loan at Roma. He left for personal reasons, and is unlikely to return for the same reasons.

Starting with the departures, Llorente is currently on loan at Roma. He left for personal reasons, and is unlikely to return for the same reasons.

Currently on loan at Carlisle and now 23, it’s unlikely McCalmont has a future at Leeds.

Currently on loan at Carlisle and now 23, it’s unlikely McCalmont has a future at Leeds.

James is on loan at Fulham, and it hasn’t worked out for him at Leeds. He could well leave permanently.

James is on loan at Fulham, and it hasn’t worked out for him at Leeds. He could well leave permanently.

Poveda is with Blackpool on loan, and he looks set to leave permanently.

Poveda is with Blackpool on loan, and he looks set to leave permanently.

