Leeds United ‘reject’ £20m transfer as Newcastle interest revealed

Transfer Deadline Day is tomorrow and clubs across the country have less than 48 hours to get any final January deals over the line and set their first team squads for the remainder of the season.

Leeds United, who return to Premier League action on Sunday with at trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest, have already been one of the more active clubs in this window by bringing in defender Maximilian Wober for £11 million from Red Bull Salzburg and record signing Georginio Rutter for around £36 million from Hoffenheim. A deal for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie is also said to be a real possibility for the Yorkshire club before the window shuts.

It’s not just about the incomings at Elland Road though and there could still be some players who depart before the window shuts, although the Whites so far seem determined to keep a hold of their current stars if possible. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news headlines on Monday, January 30:

Leeds ‘reject’ £20m Leicester City bid for attacker

Per the Daily Mail, Leeds United rejected a £20 million offer from Leicester City for winger Jack Harrison in this window. The 26-year old opened the scoring with a sublime strike in their 3-1 FA Cup win away to Accrington Stanley at the weekend, his second goal of the season and his first since August’s 3-0 win away to Chelsea.

The former Manchester City winger has been with United since 2018, having initially spent three seasons on loan from MLS side New York City before making the move permanent in 2021 for £11 million. Harrison has 18 months remaining on his current contract at United so the club are under no pressure to sell in this window.

Newcastle United ‘were interested’ in Leeds defender before closing in on West Ham defender

A report from HITC, via The Athletic, claims that Newcastle United had been interested in signing Leeds United full back Cody Drameh this window before turning their attention to West Ham’s Harrison Ashby. The 21-year old Dutchman spent the first half of the season on loan at EFL Championship side Cardiff City but has now moved to their league rivals Luton Town for the second half of the campaign.