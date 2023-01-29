13 free agents available to Leeds United during the January window - gallery
13 free agents Leeds United could look at before transfer deadline day
Leeds United look set to secure their third signing of the January transfer window before Tuesday’s deadline, with Weston McKennie set to finalise a move to Elland Road today. The USA international will join the Premier League club on loan with an option-to-buy for around £29 million in the summer.
The Whites have enjoyed a very successful month in the transfer market and have splashed the cash on Georginio Rutter, with the Frenchman becoming their club-record signing over Rodrigo. While they are unlikely to spend big over the next few days, there are still a number of stars that will see their contract end in six months time and could be available for a bargain price this month.
Ahead of deadline day, we take a look at the free agents available to Leeds United on the cheap...