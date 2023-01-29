13 free agents available to Leeds United during the January window - gallery

Leeds United look set to secure their third signing of the January transfer window before Tuesday’s deadline, with Weston McKennie set to finalise a move to Elland Road today. The USA international will join the Premier League club on loan with an option-to-buy for around £29 million in the summer.

The Whites have enjoyed a very successful month in the transfer market and have splashed the cash on Georginio Rutter, with the Frenchman becoming their club-record signing over Rodrigo. While they are unlikely to spend big over the next few days, there are still a number of stars that will see their contract end in six months time and could be available for a bargain price this month.