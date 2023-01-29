News you can trust since 1890
13 free agents available to Leeds United during the January window - gallery

13 free agents Leeds United could look at before transfer deadline day

By Molly Burke
3 minutes ago

Leeds United look set to secure their third signing of the January transfer window before Tuesday’s deadline, with Weston McKennie set to finalise a move to Elland Road today. The USA international will join the Premier League club on loan with an option-to-buy for around £29 million in the summer.

The Whites have enjoyed a very successful month in the transfer market and have splashed the cash on Georginio Rutter, with the Frenchman becoming their club-record signing over Rodrigo. While they are unlikely to spend big over the next few days, there are still a number of stars that will see their contract end in six months time and could be available for a bargain price this month.

Ahead of deadline day, we take a look at the free agents available to Leeds United on the cheap...

1. Lucas Moura

Everton, Crystal Palace and Southampton have expressed interest in the Brazilian and it has been reported that Tottenham could look to offload him before Tuesday’s deadline.

2. Caglar Soyuncu

Since being named in the PFA Team of the Year in 2019-20, Soyuncu has fallen out of favour at Leicester and now looks set to leave the club, with Atletico Madrid heavily linked.

3. Adama Traore

The Wolves forward has been linked with a move to Elland Road in recent seasons. It is unclear whether he will be offered a new deal by Julen Lopetegui after managing only one goal in the top flight this season.

4. Ryan Kent

Leeds United have long been linked with Ryan Kent and he could finally be on his way out ahead of his contract expiry. The winger has three goals and six assists in the Scottish Premiership this season.

