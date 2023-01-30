Jack Harrison hails 'exciting' Leeds United addition and significance of Whites' fans action

Leeds broke their transfer record to sign France under-21s striker Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim this month for an upfront fee of £28m as part of a deal that could rise to £35m with add-ons. Rutter made his Whites debut by starting Saturday's cup clash at Accrington and Harrison was left impressed by the young French forward's first outing in a Whites shirt in which United's travelling fans were already singing his name midway through the first half. That, said Harrison, acts as an early boost for the record purchase who Harrison believes can now continually progress for his new club,

"You hear the fans singing his name already, it's a positive sign for him," said Harrison, asked about Rutter by LUTV. "He is just starting his career now here and it's exciting. He's a very exciting player. It's a shame he couldn't get a goal today but I thought he did very well nevertheless and he can just use this performance and keep going on and on from here."

Asked who Leeds now wanted in the Monday night’s FA Cup fifth round draw, Harrison reasoned: "I'm not even sure to be honest. I think we are just taking it game by game and we'll just have to see."