Leeds United chief maintains stance amid reports of Weston McKennie deal with Juventus

Leeds have already shelled out nearly £40m upfront to land Austrian international defender Max Wober from RB Salzburg plus new record signing and France under-21s forward Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim who joined the Whites for an upfront £28m in a deal that could rise to around £35m with add-ons.

Reports on Saturday afternoon then suggested that Leeds had agreed a deal to sign 24-year-old USA international midfielder McKennie from Juventus on loan with a buy option. But Marsch declared before the window even opened that he would speak less about possible deals this time around and maintained that stance in the aftermath of Saturday’s 3-1 win at Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup fourth round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Journalist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that McKennie will join Leeds for a €1.2m loan fee with a €33m plus add-ons buy option clause leading to a potential €40m total package. Romano reported that the deal had been agreed and shared footage filmed by Goal Italia Juventus correspondent Romeo Agresti of McKennie travelling to England on Sunday ‘in order to complete his move to the Whites’.

The Athletic have reported that Nottingham Forest showed late interest in McKennie but that Leeds were already in the driving seat to be able to verbally agree the deal. Asked if the club would be active in the remaining days of the window, Marsch said: “No. Sorry, of course the fans want us to be active but yeah, I'm staying quiet on that.”