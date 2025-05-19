Leeds United v AC Milan: Whites set for Irish date with Italian giants

Leeds United are set for a glamour friendly against one of the biggest clubs in world football

Leeds United are expected to announce a pre-season friendly with Serie A giants AC Milan in Dublin this summer.

The Whites have not yet confirmed their summer fixtures, beyond a clash with Manchester United in Stockholm at the Strawberry Arena on on Saturday July 19. Daniel Farke's squad is expected to travel to Germany again for a pre-season training camp that is likely to include a pair of fixtures.

Last summer they took on Hannover 96 and Schalke 04 in preparation for their Championship campaign, beating both in behind-closed-doors games. The club made clear their intention to arrange fixtures that fans could attend for the summer of 2025 but they are yet to make public their final plans.

Leeds are also expected to take on AC Milan at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin in August, as first reported by Irish media. The Whites have a huge following in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland and the short travel time is sure to attract a significant number of English-based Leeds fans. The Milan game is expected to take place on Saturday August 9, one week before the start of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Leeds United players celebrate scoring against AC Milan | YEP

Leeds United v AC Milan - The history

Leeds have history with Rossoneri, having lost 1-0 to the Italian side in the 1973 European Cup Winners' Cup final at Kaftanzoglio National Stadium in Thessaloniki, Greece.

The two sides met again in 2000 when they were drawn together in the Champions League group stage. A Dominic Matteo goal gave Leeds a 1-1 draw at the San Siro and then an 89th-minute own goal from goalkeeper Dida handed the Whites a famous 1-0 Elland Road victory in the return fixture.

Full details of the summer friendly, including the ticket-buying process, are yet to be confirmed.

