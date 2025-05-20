Leeds United's dressing room has lost an 'uncle', 'big brother' and a 'person of light' with qualities that will be difficult but important to replace in the summer transfer window.

Josuha Guilavogui was never likely to remain at Elland Road beyond this season in any real playing capacity. What he brought on the pitch was not significant enough to force his way into the starting XI for a single Championship game and he stayed on the bench for 19 of the 35 league fixtures for which he was available. His Leeds playing record shows 16 substitute appearances and two FA Cup starts, amounting to a grand total of 216 minutes. To give his role a title, in playing terms, it would be something akin to cameo or bit-part. Brought on in the final stages of games to see them out with Leeds winning or drawing. He never played in a league defeat, largely because Daniel Farke would look to attacking replacements when seeking an equaliser. When eyeing a new campaign in the Premier League, the transfer decision makers at Thorp Arch would not be envisaging minutes in the midfield or in the backline, up against elite attackers with world-class pace, for Guilavogui.

But there is always a danger in focusing so much on a player's raw performance statistics that you overlook what it is he brings in totality. Regardless of the number of appearances he made, Guilavogui made an impact at Leeds, not least on his team-mates as humans.

Leeds United farewells

Junior Firpo said: "Josh, I'll miss you. In Spain, we call people like you: 'Persona de Luz' [Person of Light]. This is what you mean to me. God bless you and your family. Love you Jefe."

Joel Piroe added that he would miss the 34-year-old's speeches the most. Willy Gnonto said: "Thank you for everything you have done for me and for all of us, uncle. I will miss you." Illan Meslier also called him uncle and Mateo Joseph dubbed him 'big brother.'

For a squad that contained so many young players and others who had not yet achieved anything of note in English football, a player who could offer leadership and mentorship took on real importance for Farke. Even in games when Guilavogui did not make an appearance, he was there warming up and talking in the ear of those more likely to be called back to the technical area. A well-timed word for Largie Ramazani amid the late-season frustration of being overlooked. A chat with Gnonto or Joseph before they were sent into the fray. Whatever it was that Guilavogui was saying, it came from a place of authority thanks to 400-plus games in the German, French and Spanish top flights. And they welcomed it, as the glowing messages written on his shirt at Plymouth Argyle on the final day screamed loud and clear. The younger players and those a little longer in the tooth clearly valued having such a team-mate next to them.

There are other leaders in Farke's group. The captain Ethan Ampadu was worth his weight in gold even when he wasn't playing due to those two knee injuries, and made sure everyone felt part of it. That was most noticeable during the promotion and title celebrations but no less true in private as the campaign wound its way through the ups and downs. Daniel James is seen as a leader too by example, though by his own admission is not the talkative type. Joe Rodon moans a lot on the pitch to keep standards up. Alex Cairns' role on match days appears to be just as focused on an arm around the outfield players as it is to help warm up the first-choice keeper.

And as Leeds go into the transfer window with the obvious task of adding quality and strength in depth that will give them a chance of fighting for survival, in a way other newly-promoted teams have failed of late, they cannot afford to simply talk in goals, assists or Post-shot Expected Goals. If your team lost a source of key passes you would look to sign someone to provide them. In the same way, if your dressing room loses a big personality or some unique character who acted as social glue and pastoral care, then you surely look to find similar qualities in another.

James Milner transfer example

Others have gone down the route of a Guilavogui signing and did not appear to regret it, even when match involvement did not meet even the most pessimistic expectation. Ex-Leeds man James Milner at Brighton is a great example. He started the first three games of the season, suffered a serious hamstring injury and has not played since. Yet he is in talks over a new deal. Yet Fabian Hürzeler said: "James Milner is someone who challenges everyone, who has the mentality of winning culture inside of him and that's something we need. Players like this who have this career, who had this success… they are so important for the culture of the club. Not only because of the past, but by his behaviour, by his leading style, by his action. By his messages he always sends to the team during the week and also on the matchday. So I'm really happy that he's here and hopefully he will be here longer. But in general it's great to work with a person like James.”

Farke has often made a lot of the lack of experience in his squad, the lack of battle-hardened veterans with '400 games on Championship level' and never will experience come in more handy than when trying to grind out points in what he deems the 'best league in the world.' To stay up next season Leeds will need the best players they can afford this summer. One of the current squad scrawled 'the best human I have ever met' on Guilavogui's shirt on the final day. To stay up next season they may need someone who comes close and someone who accepts the role with anywhere near as much relish.