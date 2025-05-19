Every confirmed Premier League released player including Leeds United, Liverpool & Man City stars

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 19th May 2025, 19:00 BST

Retained lists are continuing to be published as the 2024/25 season comes to an end.

Leeds United published their retained list on Saturday afternoon and with it, confirmed the summer exit of Josuha Guilavogui upon the expiration of his contract. Talks are ongoing with Junior Firpo and Sam Byram but the 34-year-old’s eight-month stint at Elland Road is over.

With the Championship season over - but for Saturday’s play-off final - and the Premier League not far behind, focus can turn to the future and already several clubs have confirmed first-team exits ahead of the transfer window opening. Leeds might have a keen eye on retained lists elsewhere and have already been linked with a veteran defender due to leave a Premier League rival.

Other retained lists are due to be published in the near future but as things stand, 12 players have been confirmed to leave Premier League clubs. Take a look below to see who they are.

Position: Left-back | Released by: Arsenal | Joined: Celtic

1. Kieran Tierney

Position: Left-back | Released by: Arsenal | Joined: Celtic | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Position: Midfielder | Released by: Arsenal | Joined: N/A

2. Thomas Partey

Position: Midfielder | Released by: Arsenal | Joined: N/A | AFP via Getty Images

Position: Midfielder | Released by: Arsenal | Joined: Flamengo

3. Jorginho

Position: Midfielder | Released by: Arsenal | Joined: Flamengo | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Position: Goalkeeper | Released by: Aston Villa | Joined: N/A

4. Robin Olsen

Position: Goalkeeper | Released by: Aston Villa | Joined: N/A | Getty Images

Position: Centre-back | Released by: Brentford | Joined: N/A

5. Ben Mee

Position: Centre-back | Released by: Brentford | Joined: N/A | Getty Images

Position: Midfielder | Released by: Brentford | Joined: N/A

6. Josh Dasilva

Position: Midfielder | Released by: Brentford | Joined: N/A | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

