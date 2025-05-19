Leeds United published their retained list on Saturday afternoon and with it, confirmed the summer exit of Josuha Guilavogui upon the expiration of his contract. Talks are ongoing with Junior Firpo and Sam Byram but the 34-year-old’s eight-month stint at Elland Road is over.

With the Championship season over - but for Saturday’s play-off final - and the Premier League not far behind, focus can turn to the future and already several clubs have confirmed first-team exits ahead of the transfer window opening. Leeds might have a keen eye on retained lists elsewhere and have already been linked with a veteran defender due to leave a Premier League rival.

Other retained lists are due to be published in the near future but as things stand, 12 players have been confirmed to leave Premier League clubs. Take a look below to see who they are.

1 . Kieran Tierney Position: Left-back | Released by: Arsenal | Joined: Celtic

2 . Thomas Partey Position: Midfielder | Released by: Arsenal | Joined: N/A

3 . Jorginho Position: Midfielder | Released by: Arsenal | Joined: Flamengo