Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines following Saturday’s comfortable win over Oxford United.

Leeds United secured a top-two spot for Christmas following Saturday’s 4-0 win over Oxford United, but the turnaround is quick this time of year and focus is already on Boxing Day and a trip to Stoke City. Daniel Farke’s squad will be free to enjoy the festivities but training is scheduled for the big day ahead of what the Whites boss hopes to be a ‘proper party’ come May.

And with Sheffield United hosting Burnley earlier on Thursday, Leeds will have a chance to open a gap on at least one of their promotion rivals come kick-off at the Bet365 Stadium. It's set to be a big day and one Farke will hope is full of joy for the travelling support, and as preparations continue, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

PGMOL apology

Leeds have grown accustomed to letters of apology from the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) in recent years and another looks to have arrived at Elland Road. Leeds Live report that the refereeing board and matchday official John Busby have both written to the club accepting they made an error in not dismissing Preston midfielder Ben Whiteman during their recent 1-1 draw at Deepdale.

Leeds were incensed to see Whiteman escape a second yellow for a late challenge on Jayden Bogle in the first half, which happened just minutes after he was booked for a cynical foul on Brenden Aaronson. Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom admitted his captain was fortunate to stay on the pitch, while former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher admitted Whiteman could have been shown a straight red for the challenge.

Farke revealed last season he’d received around a dozen apologies from the PGMOL last season and another can now be added to the pile. The Leeds boss was quizzed on a possible letter last week but insisted his side must move on, with an apology doing little to change the result and respect for Busby still there.

Gyabi’s loan goal

Leeds loanee Darko Gyabi has the taste for more goals after scoring his first in senior football during Plymouth Argyle’s thrilling 3-3 weekend draw against Middlesbrough. The 20-year-old midfielder is enjoying an excellent second loan spell at Home Park and hopes to continue having a positive impact at his temporary home ahead of a summer return to West Yorkshire.

"That's the plan [to score more goals], that's what I want to keep doing," Gyabi told Plymouth Live. "By the grace of God I need to just make sure I'm getting in those right areas, and seeing where I can pick up positions, especially running in later from midfield and ending up on things. Whether it's working hard, scoring a goal or just making a tackle to help the team, that's what I need to keep doing.

"It's nice to score goals as a midfielder, but I think the most important thing is helping the team to win games, being impactful at both ends of the pitch. Goals are a bonus, and it's something I enjoyed [against Middlesbrough], but I also think for me it's about making sure I'm learning from these games, how I can manage myself, how I can help others around me. It's positive that I scored but I just want to keep going, keep my head down and fight for the team."