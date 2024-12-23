Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whites boss Daniel Farke has provided his Leeds team news for Boxing Day evening's clash at Stoke.

Daniel Farke is "carefully optimistic" on the Leeds United team news front for Boxing Day's clash at Stoke City amid a cut on the head for Joe Rodon.

Whites centre back Rodon suffered the blow when attacking a first-half corner in Saturday's 4-0 win against Championship visitors Oxford United and had treatment for several minutes before eventually continuing.

Rodon went on to play the full duration of the match and Farke says the "warrior" defender will be fine for Boxing Day's 8pm kick-off at Stoke.

Farke held his pre-Stoke press conference directly after Saturday's win against Oxford and was "carefully optimistic" that Leeds had suffered no new injuries.

Pascal Struijk dropped to the bench for the contest having been a doubt for the game due to tightness in his hamstring.

Struijk's place in the side was taken by captain Ethan Ampadu who dropped into the centre-back role to partner Rodon on his first start since suffering knee ligament damage at the end of September.

But Max Wober missed the weekend's game against Oxford after suffering fresh knee problems in training.

Farke had admitted before the Oxford clash that Wober was a big doubt. Junior Firpo (hamstring) and Ilia Gruev (knee) remain out.

Asked for fresh team news at his pre-Stoke press conference and for an update on Rodon, Farke said: "A little cut on his head, it seems he has too many edges on his head and quite often has a bloody face.

“He's a warrior and he will be ready to go again. All the others seem to be alright, we have to assess them but no injuries have been reported. For that I'm carefully optimistic it looks quite good."