Leeds approached Saturday’s hosting of Oxford United sat in the division’s second automatic promotion place, three points behind leaders Sheffield United and just one point ahead of third-placed Burnley with a further point back to fourth-placed Sunderland.
By the close of play, the positions and gaps were exactly the same as part of an afternoon in which Leeds, Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland all bagged three point hauls. There was, though, a blow for fifth-placed Blackburn Rovers who suffered a 1-0 defeat at Millwall.
Rovers would have gone level with Sunderland if maintaining winning ways and also winning their game in hand but John Eustace’s side now sit six points adrift having played just one game less. After 22 games of the season, Sheffield United lead the way on 48 points, three points clear of Leeds on 45 although the Whites have a plus five better goal difference than the Blades.
There is then just one point back to Burnley on 44 points and another point back to Sunderland on 43, followed by the gap to Blackburn. That’s how the table will look at Christmas – but the supercomputer at Football Web Pages thinks it will look very differently come the end of the season next May. Here, after the weekend’s results, is the supercomputer’s new predicted final table and points in reverse order from bottom to top.
