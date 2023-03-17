News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Everything we know so far after medical incident sparks Jump Inc closure
1 hour ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
1 hour ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
2 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
13 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
13 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans

Leeds United relegation rival suffer bittersweet fixture list pile-up with nine games in 27 days

West Ham will play at least two additional fixtures more than Leeds United and the rest of their relegation rivals this season

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 17th Mar 2023, 09:29 GMT- 2 min read

The Hammers defeated Cypriot side AEK Larnaca on Thursday evening by an aggregate scoreline of 6-0 to secure passage into the next round of the UEFA Europa Conference League. It means the east London club will now face two additional games – as well as the potential injuries and fatigue that comes with competing on multiple fronts – during their relegation run-in.

David Moyes’ side could be drawn in the quarter final against teams from Italy, Switzerland, Poland, the Netherlands, France or Belgium. Ties will be played on April 13 and April 20, which is an already busy month for the club who will play seven times in the Premier League between April 2 and April 29.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Should the Hammers progress beyond the quarter-final and qualify for the next stage of the competition, their semi-final second leg encounter will take place just two days before Leeds visit the London Stadium on May 20.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United, looks on prior to the UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 leg two match between West Ham United and AEK Larnaca at London Stadium on March 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United, looks on prior to the UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 leg two match between West Ham United and AEK Larnaca at London Stadium on March 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United, looks on prior to the UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 leg two match between West Ham United and AEK Larnaca at London Stadium on March 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

West Ham’s performance in the Europa Conference League has potentially bought manager Moyes some time in his post, as the Hammers have largely underwhelmed this year compared to last season. Crystal Palace’s Patrick Vieira was sacked on Friday morning meaning West Ham are one of only three teams currently in the relegation-threatened bottom nine not to have changed manager this season.

The Irons are above the drop-zone by the virtue of favourable goal difference over 18th place AFC Bournemouth, having accrued just 24 points from 26 matches this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Ham’s April calendar appears especially congested with the team scheduled to play nine times in a 27-day period – an average of once every three days. Leeds, meanwhile, will play seven times next month.

David MoyesWest HamLondonPremier League