The Hammers defeated Cypriot side AEK Larnaca on Thursday evening by an aggregate scoreline of 6-0 to secure passage into the next round of the UEFA Europa Conference League. It means the east London club will now face two additional games – as well as the potential injuries and fatigue that comes with competing on multiple fronts – during their relegation run-in.

David Moyes’ side could be drawn in the quarter final against teams from Italy, Switzerland, Poland, the Netherlands, France or Belgium. Ties will be played on April 13 and April 20, which is an already busy month for the club who will play seven times in the Premier League between April 2 and April 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should the Hammers progress beyond the quarter-final and qualify for the next stage of the competition, their semi-final second leg encounter will take place just two days before Leeds visit the London Stadium on May 20.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United, looks on prior to the UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 leg two match between West Ham United and AEK Larnaca at London Stadium on March 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

West Ham’s performance in the Europa Conference League has potentially bought manager Moyes some time in his post, as the Hammers have largely underwhelmed this year compared to last season. Crystal Palace’s Patrick Vieira was sacked on Friday morning meaning West Ham are one of only three teams currently in the relegation-threatened bottom nine not to have changed manager this season.

The Irons are above the drop-zone by the virtue of favourable goal difference over 18th place AFC Bournemouth, having accrued just 24 points from 26 matches this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad