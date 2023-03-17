Leeds United relegation rival suffer bittersweet fixture list pile-up with nine games in 27 days
West Ham will play at least two additional fixtures more than Leeds United and the rest of their relegation rivals this season
The Hammers defeated Cypriot side AEK Larnaca on Thursday evening by an aggregate scoreline of 6-0 to secure passage into the next round of the UEFA Europa Conference League. It means the east London club will now face two additional games – as well as the potential injuries and fatigue that comes with competing on multiple fronts – during their relegation run-in.
David Moyes’ side could be drawn in the quarter final against teams from Italy, Switzerland, Poland, the Netherlands, France or Belgium. Ties will be played on April 13 and April 20, which is an already busy month for the club who will play seven times in the Premier League between April 2 and April 29.
Should the Hammers progress beyond the quarter-final and qualify for the next stage of the competition, their semi-final second leg encounter will take place just two days before Leeds visit the London Stadium on May 20.
West Ham’s performance in the Europa Conference League has potentially bought manager Moyes some time in his post, as the Hammers have largely underwhelmed this year compared to last season. Crystal Palace’s Patrick Vieira was sacked on Friday morning meaning West Ham are one of only three teams currently in the relegation-threatened bottom nine not to have changed manager this season.
The Irons are above the drop-zone by the virtue of favourable goal difference over 18th place AFC Bournemouth, having accrued just 24 points from 26 matches this season.
West Ham’s April calendar appears especially congested with the team scheduled to play nine times in a 27-day period – an average of once every three days. Leeds, meanwhile, will play seven times next month.