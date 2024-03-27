Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The international break is coming to an end and Daniel Farke will be starting to dial up preparations for Friday's game against Watford at Vicarage Road. Of course, for those who have been in action for their countries time at Thorp Arch leading into the Easter weekend will be at a minimum, but Leeds United will still approach the double header, with Hull City to play on Monday, with belief that they can keep hold of their spot at the top.

As eyes turn back to the Championship promotion race, we take a look at some of the high profile stories doing the rounds today.

Dallas decision made?

Leeds United are unlikely to offer Stuart Dallas a new contract with the player's current deal set to expire this summer, as reported by the YEP on Tuesday evening. Dallas hasn't featured for Leeds in almost two years after fracturing his femur while playing for the club in the Premier League against Manchester City.

It's been a long road back to full fitness and when speaking on TV on Tuesday night, Dallas confirmed that there is light at the end of the tunnel in terms of his recovery and hopes to be back on the field before the end of the season.

However, the Northern Irishman's Elland Road contract expires at the end of the season and the club have a very difficult decision to make. Dallas is still a fan favourite at Elland Road and any decision to release him would be an extremely tough one to make for the club.

Leicester's 'big' punishment predicted

Leicester City could be handed a significant points deduction after 'angering' the Premier League, believes football finance expert Kieran McGuire. The Foxes have been charged for an alleged breach in the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules, while they have also been hit with a transfer embargo by the EFL.

The club have opened legal proceedings against both organisations but McGuire believes the club's failure to submit their initial accounts on time could end up working against them when it comes to a potential punishment.

“Leicester City have now been charged by a somewhat angry Premier League and they have tried to argue that they’re not a Premier League club,” McGuire told Football Insider.