Leeds United man Stuart Dallas provides new fitness update and 'end of the season' claim
It is close to two years since Dallas last kicked a ball for Leeds or Northern Ireland after sustaining a femoral fracture in United's Premier League defeat to Manchester City under Jesse Marsch. The 32-year-old has undergone a significant rehabilitation programme and multiple surgeries to rectify what was described as a car crash injury.
Dallas appeared as a guest pundit on BBC NI's coverage of the international friendly between Northern Ireland and Scotland at Hampden Park, providing an update on his condition.
"I'm okay," Dallas said. "I'm glad to be here to see the game, obviously almost two years ago since I had the injury, so I'm doing okay.
"I'm working towards trying to get back for the end of the season, we're doing everything we can and hopefully I can do that," he added.
Dallas' Elland Road contract expires at the end of June and is unlikely to be offered a new deal by the club having been absent for the past 23 months. Returning to a matchday squad before the end of the campaign, though, would give the Northern Irish international a better chance of securing a contract elsewhere if his time at Leeds did come to an end following the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign.
