Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is close to two years since Dallas last kicked a ball for Leeds or Northern Ireland after sustaining a femoral fracture in United's Premier League defeat to Manchester City under Jesse Marsch. The 32-year-old has undergone a significant rehabilitation programme and multiple surgeries to rectify what was described as a car crash injury.

Dallas appeared as a guest pundit on BBC NI's coverage of the international friendly between Northern Ireland and Scotland at Hampden Park, providing an update on his condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm okay," Dallas said. "I'm glad to be here to see the game, obviously almost two years ago since I had the injury, so I'm doing okay.

"I'm working towards trying to get back for the end of the season, we're doing everything we can and hopefully I can do that," he added.