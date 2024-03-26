Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Northern Irish international sustained the horror injury during Leeds' Premier League defeat to Manchester City 23 months ago and has faced surgeries, setbacks and a lengthy rehabilitation programme in the ensuing period of time. Dallas was helpless as Leeds were relegated from the top flight last season and is yet to make a comeback in 2023/24 either with just six weeks of the campaign remaining.

Speaking on BBC NI's coverage of Scotland vs Northern Ireland on Tuesday night, Dallas admitted it had been a frustrating time for him, but would not give up on playing again for club and country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's been a frustrating couple of years for me, the aim is to get back before the end of the season. Whether that happens or not, we don't know, but I'm working as hard as I can and if that means being available for the summer, I hope so. But at the minute we're taking it one day at a time and we'll see where that takes me.

"It's been difficult, there's no getting away from it. It's been a tough road, at times a lonely road.

"Listen, I can't feel sorry for myself. Nobody's gonna do my rehab for me. I've got to do it myself. And I'll get there.

"I've never really let myself go that way," Dallas added, posed with the question of whether at any point he thought he wouldn't be able to make a comeback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've just got to stay strong. I'm very, very fortunate for the career that I've had. If that comes to an end, we'll deal with that when it comes - but at the minute I'm not thinking about that."

Dallas' Elland Road deal expires at the end of this season and is unlikely to be handed a new contract due to the length of time he has been out, as well as the 'complex' and 'serious' nature of the injury he sustained almost two years ago. That said, Dallas made clear his wish to remain at the club for the foreseeable future whilst on punditry duties at Hampden Park.

"I've had a number of setbacks of course I have, but I'm in the best hands possible at Leeds. The club have been brilliant with me, the fitness department there, the medical department, rehab has been second to none.

"I'm out of contract at the end of this year, but there's one thing for sure, I'll not give up and I would never turn my back on my country either, so if that means continuing, that's what I'll try to do.